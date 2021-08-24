KG Petrochem Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 79.05 crore, up 219.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 79.05 crore in June 2021 up 219.5% from Rs. 24.74 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.69 crore in June 2021 up 728.85% from Rs. 1.86 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.01 crore in June 2021 up 733.71% from Rs. 2.64 crore in June 2020.

KG Petrochem EPS has increased to Rs. 22.43 in June 2021 from Rs. 3.56 in June 2020.

KG Petrochem shares closed at 380.95 on August 23, 2021 (BSE)