KG Petrochem Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 71.82 crore, down 16.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 71.82 crore in December 2022 down 16.99% from Rs. 86.52 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.49 crore in December 2022 up 136.84% from Rs. 2.32 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.44 crore in December 2022 up 12.82% from Rs. 10.14 crore in December 2021.