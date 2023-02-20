English
    KG Petrochem Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 71.82 crore, down 16.99% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 11:15 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for KG Petrochem are:

    Net Sales at Rs 71.82 crore in December 2022 down 16.99% from Rs. 86.52 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.49 crore in December 2022 up 136.84% from Rs. 2.32 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.44 crore in December 2022 up 12.82% from Rs. 10.14 crore in December 2021.

    KG Petrochem EPS has increased to Rs. 10.52 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.44 in December 2021.

    KG Petrochem shares closed at 199.00 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -13.96% returns over the last 6 months and -30.82% over the last 12 months.

    KG Petrochem
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations71.8274.4386.52
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations71.8274.4386.52
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials48.6235.0252.82
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-13.407.27-5.47
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.996.577.16
    Depreciation2.882.884.25
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses20.0217.6024.26
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.715.093.50
    Other Income1.850.672.40
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.565.765.89
    Interest1.513.532.27
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax7.062.243.62
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax7.062.243.62
    Tax1.561.001.30
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.491.232.32
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.491.232.32
    Equity Share Capital5.825.825.82
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.522.364.44
    Diluted EPS10.522.364.44
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.522.364.44
    Diluted EPS10.522.364.44
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #KG Petrochem #Plastics #Results
    first published: Feb 20, 2023 11:00 am