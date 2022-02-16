KG Petrochem Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 86.52 crore, up 4.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 86.52 crore in December 2021 up 4.45% from Rs. 82.83 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.32 crore in December 2021 down 71.07% from Rs. 8.02 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.14 crore in December 2021 down 39.14% from Rs. 16.66 crore in December 2020.

KG Petrochem EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.44 in December 2021 from Rs. 15.36 in December 2020.

KG Petrochem shares closed at 292.15 on February 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given -14.83% returns over the last 6 months and 62.40% over the last 12 months.