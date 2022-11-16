 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

KG Denim Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 128.97 crore, down 13.08% Y-o-Y

Nov 16, 2022 / 09:48 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for KG Denim are:

Net Sales at Rs 128.97 crore in September 2022 down 13.08% from Rs. 148.37 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.98 crore in September 2022 down 1182.61% from Rs. 0.46 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.13 crore in September 2022 down 80.33% from Rs. 10.83 crore in September 2021.

KG Denim shares closed at 31.50 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given -30.00% returns over the last 6 months and -29.92% over the last 12 months.

KG Denim
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 128.97 183.74 148.37
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 128.97 183.74 148.37
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 57.67 112.69 73.49
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.76 0.85 1.62
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 21.19 5.80 7.03
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 12.64 13.77 13.72
Depreciation 3.71 3.71 4.55
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 35.42 45.44 42.91
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.42 1.48 5.05
Other Income 1.84 0.72 1.23
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.58 2.20 6.28
Interest 5.64 5.66 5.65
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -7.22 -3.46 0.63
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -7.22 -3.46 0.63
Tax -2.24 -0.97 0.17
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -4.98 -2.49 0.46
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -4.98 -2.49 0.46
Equity Share Capital 25.65 25.65 25.65
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.94 -0.97 0.18
Diluted EPS -1.94 -0.97 0.18
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.94 -0.97 0.18
Diluted EPS -1.94 -0.97 0.18
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #KG Denim #Results #Textiles - Denim
first published: Nov 16, 2022 09:44 am