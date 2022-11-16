KG Denim Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 128.97 crore, down 13.08% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for KG Denim are:
Net Sales at Rs 128.97 crore in September 2022 down 13.08% from Rs. 148.37 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.98 crore in September 2022 down 1182.61% from Rs. 0.46 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.13 crore in September 2022 down 80.33% from Rs. 10.83 crore in September 2021.
KG Denim shares closed at 31.50 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given -30.00% returns over the last 6 months and -29.92% over the last 12 months.
|
|KG Denim
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|128.97
|183.74
|148.37
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|128.97
|183.74
|148.37
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|57.67
|112.69
|73.49
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.76
|0.85
|1.62
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|21.19
|5.80
|7.03
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|12.64
|13.77
|13.72
|Depreciation
|3.71
|3.71
|4.55
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|35.42
|45.44
|42.91
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.42
|1.48
|5.05
|Other Income
|1.84
|0.72
|1.23
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.58
|2.20
|6.28
|Interest
|5.64
|5.66
|5.65
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-7.22
|-3.46
|0.63
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-7.22
|-3.46
|0.63
|Tax
|-2.24
|-0.97
|0.17
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.98
|-2.49
|0.46
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.98
|-2.49
|0.46
|Equity Share Capital
|25.65
|25.65
|25.65
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.94
|-0.97
|0.18
|Diluted EPS
|-1.94
|-0.97
|0.18
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.94
|-0.97
|0.18
|Diluted EPS
|-1.94
|-0.97
|0.18
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited