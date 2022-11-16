KG Denim Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 128.97 crore, down 13.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 128.97 crore in September 2022 down 13.08% from Rs. 148.37 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.98 crore in September 2022 down 1182.61% from Rs. 0.46 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.13 crore in September 2022 down 80.33% from Rs. 10.83 crore in September 2021.

KG Denim shares closed at 31.50 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given -30.00% returns over the last 6 months and -29.92% over the last 12 months.