    KG Denim Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 128.97 crore, down 13.08% Y-o-Y

    November 16, 2022 / 09:48 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for KG Denim are:

    Net Sales at Rs 128.97 crore in September 2022 down 13.08% from Rs. 148.37 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.98 crore in September 2022 down 1182.61% from Rs. 0.46 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.13 crore in September 2022 down 80.33% from Rs. 10.83 crore in September 2021.

    KG Denim shares closed at 31.50 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given -30.00% returns over the last 6 months and -29.92% over the last 12 months.

    KG Denim
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations128.97183.74148.37
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations128.97183.74148.37
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials57.67112.6973.49
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.760.851.62
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks21.195.807.03
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost12.6413.7713.72
    Depreciation3.713.714.55
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses35.4245.4442.91
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.421.485.05
    Other Income1.840.721.23
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.582.206.28
    Interest5.645.665.65
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-7.22-3.460.63
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-7.22-3.460.63
    Tax-2.24-0.970.17
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-4.98-2.490.46
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-4.98-2.490.46
    Equity Share Capital25.6525.6525.65
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.94-0.970.18
    Diluted EPS-1.94-0.970.18
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.94-0.970.18
    Diluted EPS-1.94-0.970.18
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #KG Denim #Results #Textiles - Denim
    first published: Nov 16, 2022 09:44 am