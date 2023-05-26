English
    KG Denim Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 90.27 crore, down 44.79% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 04:43 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for KG Denim are:

    Net Sales at Rs 90.27 crore in March 2023 down 44.79% from Rs. 163.49 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.17 crore in March 2023 down 153.04% from Rs. 5.60 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 8.13 crore in March 2023 down 496.59% from Rs. 2.05 crore in March 2022.

    KG Denim shares closed at 28.20 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given -11.32% returns over the last 6 months and -35.10% over the last 12 months.

    KG Denim
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations90.27108.08163.49
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations90.27108.08163.49
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials43.8258.66122.20
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.16--0.67
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks17.025.80-20.30
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost12.7012.5617.65
    Depreciation4.603.711.61
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses25.7130.7344.70
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-13.74-3.38-3.04
    Other Income1.011.013.48
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-12.73-2.370.44
    Interest6.394.626.15
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-19.12-6.99-5.71
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-19.12-6.99-5.71
    Tax-4.95-1.21-0.11
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-14.17-5.78-5.60
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-14.17-5.78-5.60
    Equity Share Capital25.6525.6525.65
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-5.51-2.25-2.18
    Diluted EPS-5.51-2.25-2.18
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-5.51-2.25-2.18
    Diluted EPS-5.51-2.25-2.18
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    #Earnings First-Cut #KG Denim #Results #Textiles - Denim
    May 26, 2023