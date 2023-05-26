KG Denim Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 90.27 crore, down 44.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 90.27 crore in March 2023 down 44.79% from Rs. 163.49 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.17 crore in March 2023 down 153.04% from Rs. 5.60 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 8.13 crore in March 2023 down 496.59% from Rs. 2.05 crore in March 2022.

KG Denim shares closed at 28.20 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given -11.32% returns over the last 6 months and -35.10% over the last 12 months.