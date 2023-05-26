KG Denim Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 90.27 crore, down 44.79% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for KG Denim are:
Net Sales at Rs 90.27 crore in March 2023 down 44.79% from Rs. 163.49 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.17 crore in March 2023 down 153.04% from Rs. 5.60 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 8.13 crore in March 2023 down 496.59% from Rs. 2.05 crore in March 2022.
KG Denim shares closed at 28.20 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given -11.32% returns over the last 6 months and -35.10% over the last 12 months.
|KG Denim
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|90.27
|108.08
|163.49
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|90.27
|108.08
|163.49
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|43.82
|58.66
|122.20
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.16
|--
|0.67
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|17.02
|5.80
|-20.30
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|12.70
|12.56
|17.65
|Depreciation
|4.60
|3.71
|1.61
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|25.71
|30.73
|44.70
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-13.74
|-3.38
|-3.04
|Other Income
|1.01
|1.01
|3.48
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-12.73
|-2.37
|0.44
|Interest
|6.39
|4.62
|6.15
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-19.12
|-6.99
|-5.71
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-19.12
|-6.99
|-5.71
|Tax
|-4.95
|-1.21
|-0.11
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-14.17
|-5.78
|-5.60
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-14.17
|-5.78
|-5.60
|Equity Share Capital
|25.65
|25.65
|25.65
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.51
|-2.25
|-2.18
|Diluted EPS
|-5.51
|-2.25
|-2.18
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.51
|-2.25
|-2.18
|Diluted EPS
|-5.51
|-2.25
|-2.18
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited