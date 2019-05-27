KG Denim Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 169.08 crore, up 0.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 169.08 crore in March 2019 up 0.08% from Rs. 168.95 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.45 crore in March 2019 down 217.89% from Rs. 1.23 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.94 crore in March 2019 down 19.06% from Rs. 12.28 crore in March 2018.

KG Denim shares closed at 45.85 on May 24, 2019 (BSE) and has given 11.02% returns over the last 6 months and 4.09% over the last 12 months.