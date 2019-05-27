KG Denim Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 169.08 crore, up 0.08% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for KG Denim are:
Net Sales at Rs 169.08 crore in March 2019 up 0.08% from Rs. 168.95 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.45 crore in March 2019 down 217.89% from Rs. 1.23 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.94 crore in March 2019 down 19.06% from Rs. 12.28 crore in March 2018.
KG Denim shares closed at 45.85 on May 24, 2019 (BSE) and has given 11.02% returns over the last 6 months and 4.09% over the last 12 months.
|
|KG Denim
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|169.08
|179.46
|168.95
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|169.08
|179.46
|168.95
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|76.62
|104.17
|109.61
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.18
|--
|0.70
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|11.97
|-3.33
|-2.17
|Power & Fuel
|21.57
|16.85
|14.37
|Employees Cost
|16.32
|14.66
|8.87
|Depreciation
|4.00
|4.35
|2.76
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|34.38
|28.85
|27.26
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.04
|13.91
|7.55
|Other Income
|1.90
|0.17
|1.97
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.94
|14.08
|9.52
|Interest
|7.94
|5.97
|6.14
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.00
|8.11
|3.38
|Exceptional Items
|0.17
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.83
|8.11
|3.38
|Tax
|-0.38
|2.57
|2.15
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.45
|5.54
|1.23
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.45
|5.54
|1.23
|Equity Share Capital
|25.65
|25.67
|25.67
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.57
|2.16
|0.67
|Diluted EPS
|-0.57
|2.16
|0.67
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.57
|2.16
|0.67
|Diluted EPS
|-0.57
|2.16
|0.67
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited