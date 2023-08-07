KG Denim Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 63.44 crore, down 65.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 63.44 crore in June 2023 down 65.47% from Rs. 183.74 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.35 crore in June 2023 down 275.5% from Rs. 2.49 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.66 crore in June 2023 down 161.93% from Rs. 5.91 crore in June 2022.

KG Denim shares closed at 28.95 on August 04, 2023 (BSE) and has given -0.86% returns over the last 6 months and -9.67% over the last 12 months.