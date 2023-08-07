English
    KG Denim Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 63.44 crore, down 65.47% Y-o-Y

    August 07, 2023 / 05:05 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for KG Denim are:

    Net Sales at Rs 63.44 crore in June 2023 down 65.47% from Rs. 183.74 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.35 crore in June 2023 down 275.5% from Rs. 2.49 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.66 crore in June 2023 down 161.93% from Rs. 5.91 crore in June 2022.

    KG Denim shares closed at 28.95 on August 04, 2023 (BSE) and has given -0.86% returns over the last 6 months and -9.67% over the last 12 months.

    KG Denim
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations63.4490.27183.74
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations63.4490.27183.74
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials32.6543.82112.69
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.060.160.85
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.6217.025.80
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost11.1412.7013.77
    Depreciation3.864.603.71
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses20.0925.7145.44
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-7.98-13.741.48
    Other Income0.461.010.72
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-7.52-12.732.20
    Interest5.036.395.66
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-12.55-19.12-3.46
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-12.55-19.12-3.46
    Tax-3.20-4.95-0.97
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-9.35-14.17-2.49
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-9.35-14.17-2.49
    Equity Share Capital25.6525.6525.65
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.65-5.51-0.97
    Diluted EPS-3.65-5.51-0.97
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.65-5.51-0.97
    Diluted EPS-3.65-5.51-0.97
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 7, 2023 05:00 pm

