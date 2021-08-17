KG Denim Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 122.04 crore, up 144.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 122.04 crore in June 2021 up 144.23% from Rs. 49.97 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.99 crore in June 2021 up 43.11% from Rs. 3.50 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.25 crore in June 2021 up 100.83% from Rs. 3.61 crore in June 2020.

KG Denim shares closed at 42.80 on August 16, 2021 (BSE) and has given 55.92% returns over the last 6 months and 101.41% over the last 12 months.