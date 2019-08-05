KG Denim Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 125.30 crore, down 22.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 125.30 crore in June 2019 down 22.14% from Rs. 160.92 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.21 crore in June 2019 down 977.08% from Rs. 0.48 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.71 crore in June 2019 down 50.73% from Rs. 11.59 crore in June 2018.

KG Denim shares closed at 35.50 on August 02, 2019 (BSE) and has given -20.05% returns over the last 6 months and -0.70% over the last 12 months.