KG Denim Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 108.08 crore, down 29.03% Y-o-Y

Feb 07, 2023 / 06:13 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for KG Denim are:

Net Sales at Rs 108.08 crore in December 2022 down 29.03% from Rs. 152.29 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.78 crore in December 2022 down 7325% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.34 crore in December 2022 down 88.83% from Rs. 12.00 crore in December 2021.

KG Denim
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 108.08 128.97 152.29
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 108.08 128.97 152.29
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 58.66 57.67 102.86
Purchase of Traded Goods -- 1.76 1.14
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 5.80 21.19 -4.17
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 12.56 12.64 12.93
Depreciation 3.71 3.71 4.54
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 30.73 35.42 27.97
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.38 -3.42 7.02
Other Income 1.01 1.84 0.44
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.37 -1.58 7.46
Interest 4.62 5.64 7.34
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -6.99 -7.22 0.12
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -6.99 -7.22 0.12
Tax -1.21 -2.24 0.04
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -5.78 -4.98 0.08
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -5.78 -4.98 0.08
Equity Share Capital 25.65 25.65 25.65
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.25 -1.94 0.03
Diluted EPS -2.25 -1.94 0.03
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.25 -1.94 0.03
Diluted EPS -2.25 -1.94 0.03
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
