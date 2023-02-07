English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    KG Denim Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 108.08 crore, down 29.03% Y-o-Y

    February 07, 2023 / 06:13 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for KG Denim are:

    Net Sales at Rs 108.08 crore in December 2022 down 29.03% from Rs. 152.29 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.78 crore in December 2022 down 7325% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.34 crore in December 2022 down 88.83% from Rs. 12.00 crore in December 2021.

    KG Denim
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations108.08128.97152.29
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations108.08128.97152.29
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials58.6657.67102.86
    Purchase of Traded Goods--1.761.14
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks5.8021.19-4.17
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost12.5612.6412.93
    Depreciation3.713.714.54
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses30.7335.4227.97
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.38-3.427.02
    Other Income1.011.840.44
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.37-1.587.46
    Interest4.625.647.34
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-6.99-7.220.12
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-6.99-7.220.12
    Tax-1.21-2.240.04
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-5.78-4.980.08
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-5.78-4.980.08
    Equity Share Capital25.6525.6525.65
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.25-1.940.03
    Diluted EPS-2.25-1.940.03
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.25-1.940.03
    Diluted EPS-2.25-1.940.03
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited