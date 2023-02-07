KG Denim Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 108.08 crore, down 29.03% Y-o-Y
February 07, 2023 / 06:13 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for KG Denim are:
Net Sales at Rs 108.08 crore in December 2022 down 29.03% from Rs. 152.29 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.78 crore in December 2022 down 7325% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.34 crore in December 2022 down 88.83% from Rs. 12.00 crore in December 2021.
KG Denim shares closed at 27.20 on February 06, 2023 (BSE) and has given -22.62% returns over the last 6 months and -58.97% over the last 12 months.
|KG Denim
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|108.08
|128.97
|152.29
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|108.08
|128.97
|152.29
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|58.66
|57.67
|102.86
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|1.76
|1.14
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|5.80
|21.19
|-4.17
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|12.56
|12.64
|12.93
|Depreciation
|3.71
|3.71
|4.54
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|30.73
|35.42
|27.97
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.38
|-3.42
|7.02
|Other Income
|1.01
|1.84
|0.44
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.37
|-1.58
|7.46
|Interest
|4.62
|5.64
|7.34
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-6.99
|-7.22
|0.12
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-6.99
|-7.22
|0.12
|Tax
|-1.21
|-2.24
|0.04
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.78
|-4.98
|0.08
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.78
|-4.98
|0.08
|Equity Share Capital
|25.65
|25.65
|25.65
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.25
|-1.94
|0.03
|Diluted EPS
|-2.25
|-1.94
|0.03
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.25
|-1.94
|0.03
|Diluted EPS
|-2.25
|-1.94
|0.03
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited