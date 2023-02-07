KG Denim Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 108.08 crore, down 29.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 108.08 crore in December 2022 down 29.03% from Rs. 152.29 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.78 crore in December 2022 down 7325% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.34 crore in December 2022 down 88.83% from Rs. 12.00 crore in December 2021.

KG Denim shares closed at 27.20 on February 06, 2023 (BSE) and has given -22.62% returns over the last 6 months and -58.97% over the last 12 months.