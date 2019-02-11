KG Denim Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 179.46 crore, up 14.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 179.46 crore in December 2018 up 14.23% from Rs. 157.11 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.54 crore in December 2018 up 33.49% from Rs. 4.15 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.43 crore in December 2018 up 14.12% from Rs. 16.15 crore in December 2017.

KG Denim EPS has increased to Rs. 2.16 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.62 in December 2017.

KG Denim shares closed at 44.35 on February 08, 2019 (BSE) and has given 22.18% returns over the last 6 months and -26.08% over the last 12 months.