KG Denim Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 132.91 crore, down 15.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 132.91 crore in September 2022 down 15.7% from Rs. 157.67 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.99 crore in September 2022 down 844.78% from Rs. 0.67 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.33 crore in September 2022 down 79.47% from Rs. 11.35 crore in September 2021.

KG Denim shares closed at 31.65 on November 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given -29.19% returns over the last 6 months and -30.06% over the last 12 months.