KG Denim Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 132.91 crore, down 15.7% Y-o-Y

Nov 18, 2022 / 09:27 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for KG Denim are:

Net Sales at Rs 132.91 crore in September 2022 down 15.7% from Rs. 157.67 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.99 crore in September 2022 down 844.78% from Rs. 0.67 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.33 crore in September 2022 down 79.47% from Rs. 11.35 crore in September 2021.

KG Denim shares closed at 31.65 on November 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given -29.19% returns over the last 6 months and -30.06% over the last 12 months.

KG Denim
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 132.91 190.70 157.67
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 132.91 190.70 157.67
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 57.46 110.31 73.61
Purchase of Traded Goods 3.73 6.62 8.32
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 20.54 6.54 5.96
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 13.73 14.75 14.55
Depreciation 3.74 3.72 4.58
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 36.96 46.92 45.16
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.25 1.84 5.49
Other Income 1.84 0.72 1.28
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.41 2.56 6.77
Interest 5.85 5.86 5.84
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -7.26 -3.30 0.93
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -7.26 -3.30 0.93
Tax -2.27 -0.93 0.26
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -4.99 -2.37 0.67
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -4.99 -2.37 0.67
Minority Interest -- -0.03 --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -4.99 -2.40 0.67
Equity Share Capital 25.65 25.65 25.65
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.94 -0.94 0.26
Diluted EPS -1.94 -0.94 0.26
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.94 -0.94 0.26
Diluted EPS -1.94 -0.94 0.26
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

