    KG Denim Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 132.91 crore, down 15.7% Y-o-Y

    November 18, 2022 / 09:27 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for KG Denim are:

    Net Sales at Rs 132.91 crore in September 2022 down 15.7% from Rs. 157.67 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.99 crore in September 2022 down 844.78% from Rs. 0.67 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.33 crore in September 2022 down 79.47% from Rs. 11.35 crore in September 2021.

    KG Denim shares closed at 31.65 on November 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given -29.19% returns over the last 6 months and -30.06% over the last 12 months.

    KG Denim
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations132.91190.70157.67
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations132.91190.70157.67
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials57.46110.3173.61
    Purchase of Traded Goods3.736.628.32
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks20.546.545.96
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost13.7314.7514.55
    Depreciation3.743.724.58
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses36.9646.9245.16
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.251.845.49
    Other Income1.840.721.28
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.412.566.77
    Interest5.855.865.84
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-7.26-3.300.93
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-7.26-3.300.93
    Tax-2.27-0.930.26
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-4.99-2.370.67
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-4.99-2.370.67
    Minority Interest---0.03--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-4.99-2.400.67
    Equity Share Capital25.6525.6525.65
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.94-0.940.26
    Diluted EPS-1.94-0.940.26
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.94-0.940.26
    Diluted EPS-1.94-0.940.26
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

