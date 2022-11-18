KG Denim Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 132.91 crore, down 15.7% Y-o-Y
November 18, 2022 / 09:27 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for KG Denim are:
Net Sales at Rs 132.91 crore in September 2022 down 15.7% from Rs. 157.67 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.99 crore in September 2022 down 844.78% from Rs. 0.67 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.33 crore in September 2022 down 79.47% from Rs. 11.35 crore in September 2021.
KG Denim shares closed at 31.65 on November 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given -29.19% returns over the last 6 months and -30.06% over the last 12 months.
|KG Denim
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|132.91
|190.70
|157.67
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|132.91
|190.70
|157.67
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|57.46
|110.31
|73.61
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|3.73
|6.62
|8.32
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|20.54
|6.54
|5.96
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|13.73
|14.75
|14.55
|Depreciation
|3.74
|3.72
|4.58
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|36.96
|46.92
|45.16
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.25
|1.84
|5.49
|Other Income
|1.84
|0.72
|1.28
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.41
|2.56
|6.77
|Interest
|5.85
|5.86
|5.84
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-7.26
|-3.30
|0.93
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-7.26
|-3.30
|0.93
|Tax
|-2.27
|-0.93
|0.26
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.99
|-2.37
|0.67
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.99
|-2.37
|0.67
|Minority Interest
|--
|-0.03
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-4.99
|-2.40
|0.67
|Equity Share Capital
|25.65
|25.65
|25.65
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.94
|-0.94
|0.26
|Diluted EPS
|-1.94
|-0.94
|0.26
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.94
|-0.94
|0.26
|Diluted EPS
|-1.94
|-0.94
|0.26
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited