KG Denim Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 91.35 crore, down 44.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 91.35 crore in March 2023 down 44.72% from Rs. 165.25 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.28 crore in March 2023 down 91.63% from Rs. 6.93 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.30 crore in March 2023 down 448.07% from Rs. 1.81 crore in March 2022.

KG Denim shares closed at 28.20 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given -11.32% returns over the last 6 months and -35.10% over the last 12 months.