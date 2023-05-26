English
    KG Denim Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 91.35 crore, down 44.72% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 04:07 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for KG Denim are:

    Net Sales at Rs 91.35 crore in March 2023 down 44.72% from Rs. 165.25 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.28 crore in March 2023 down 91.63% from Rs. 6.93 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.30 crore in March 2023 down 448.07% from Rs. 1.81 crore in March 2022.

    KG Denim shares closed at 28.20 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given -11.32% returns over the last 6 months and -35.10% over the last 12 months.

    KG Denim
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations91.35117.60165.25
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations91.35117.60165.25
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials43.4761.62110.27
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.570.5313.67
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks14.779.07-22.59
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost14.1313.8718.64
    Depreciation4.593.781.61
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses25.6534.1547.05
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-11.83-5.42-3.40
    Other Income0.941.083.60
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-10.89-4.340.20
    Interest6.664.846.38
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-17.55-9.18-6.18
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-17.55-9.18-6.18
    Tax-4.55-1.571.21
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-13.00-7.61-7.39
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-13.00-7.61-7.39
    Minority Interest-0.280.240.46
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-13.28-7.37-6.93
    Equity Share Capital25.6525.6525.65
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-5.18-2.87-2.70
    Diluted EPS-5.18-2.87-2.70
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-5.18-2.87-2.70
    Diluted EPS-5.18-2.87-2.70
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 26, 2023 04:00 pm