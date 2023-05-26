KG Denim Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 91.35 crore, down 44.72% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for KG Denim are:
Net Sales at Rs 91.35 crore in March 2023 down 44.72% from Rs. 165.25 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.28 crore in March 2023 down 91.63% from Rs. 6.93 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.30 crore in March 2023 down 448.07% from Rs. 1.81 crore in March 2022.
KG Denim shares closed at 28.20 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given -11.32% returns over the last 6 months and -35.10% over the last 12 months.
|KG Denim
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|91.35
|117.60
|165.25
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|91.35
|117.60
|165.25
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|43.47
|61.62
|110.27
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.57
|0.53
|13.67
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|14.77
|9.07
|-22.59
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|14.13
|13.87
|18.64
|Depreciation
|4.59
|3.78
|1.61
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|25.65
|34.15
|47.05
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-11.83
|-5.42
|-3.40
|Other Income
|0.94
|1.08
|3.60
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-10.89
|-4.34
|0.20
|Interest
|6.66
|4.84
|6.38
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-17.55
|-9.18
|-6.18
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-17.55
|-9.18
|-6.18
|Tax
|-4.55
|-1.57
|1.21
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-13.00
|-7.61
|-7.39
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-13.00
|-7.61
|-7.39
|Minority Interest
|-0.28
|0.24
|0.46
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-13.28
|-7.37
|-6.93
|Equity Share Capital
|25.65
|25.65
|25.65
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.18
|-2.87
|-2.70
|Diluted EPS
|-5.18
|-2.87
|-2.70
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.18
|-2.87
|-2.70
|Diluted EPS
|-5.18
|-2.87
|-2.70
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited