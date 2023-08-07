KG Denim Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 65.29 crore, down 65.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 65.29 crore in June 2023 down 65.76% from Rs. 190.70 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.30 crore in June 2023 down 287.5% from Rs. 2.40 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.11 crore in June 2023 down 149.52% from Rs. 6.28 crore in June 2022.

KG Denim shares closed at 28.95 on August 04, 2023 (BSE) and has given -0.86% returns over the last 6 months and -9.67% over the last 12 months.