    KG Denim Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 65.29 crore, down 65.76% Y-o-Y

    August 07, 2023 / 05:09 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for KG Denim are:

    Net Sales at Rs 65.29 crore in June 2023 down 65.76% from Rs. 190.70 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.30 crore in June 2023 down 287.5% from Rs. 2.40 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.11 crore in June 2023 down 149.52% from Rs. 6.28 crore in June 2022.

    KG Denim shares closed at 28.95 on August 04, 2023 (BSE) and has given -0.86% returns over the last 6 months and -9.67% over the last 12 months.

    KG Denim
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations65.2991.35190.70
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations65.2991.35190.70
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials30.4343.47110.31
    Purchase of Traded Goods3.420.576.62
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.8314.776.54
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost12.2014.1314.75
    Depreciation3.884.593.72
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses20.9825.6546.92
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-7.45-11.831.84
    Other Income0.460.940.72
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-6.99-10.892.56
    Interest5.506.665.86
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-12.49-17.55-3.30
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-12.49-17.55-3.30
    Tax-3.20-4.55-0.93
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-9.29-13.00-2.37
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-9.29-13.00-2.37
    Minority Interest-0.01-0.28-0.03
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-9.30-13.28-2.40
    Equity Share Capital25.6525.6525.65
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.63-5.18-0.94
    Diluted EPS-3.63-5.18-0.94
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.63-5.18-0.94
    Diluted EPS-3.63-5.18-0.94
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #KG Denim #Results #Textiles - Denim
    first published: Aug 7, 2023 05:00 pm

