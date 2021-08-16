KG Denim Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 124.87 crore, up 139.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 124.87 crore in June 2021 up 139.4% from Rs. 52.16 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.12 crore in June 2021 up 45.85% from Rs. 3.92 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.27 crore in June 2021 up 114.45% from Rs. 3.39 crore in June 2020.

KG Denim shares closed at 42.30 on August 13, 2021 (BSE) and has given 54.10% returns over the last 6 months and 99.06% over the last 12 months.