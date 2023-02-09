 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
KG Denim Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 117.60 crore, down 28.2% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 09:35 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for KG Denim are:

Net Sales at Rs 117.60 crore in December 2022 down 28.2% from Rs. 163.78 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.37 crore in December 2022 down 1702.17% from Rs. 0.46 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.56 crore in December 2022 down 104.35% from Rs. 12.87 crore in December 2021.

KG Denim
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 117.60 132.91 163.78
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 117.60 132.91 163.78
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 61.62 57.46 101.42
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.53 3.73 8.07
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 9.07 20.54 -2.59
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 13.87 13.73 13.87
Depreciation 3.78 3.74 4.57
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 34.15 36.96 30.60
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -5.42 -3.25 7.84
Other Income 1.08 1.84 0.46
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -4.34 -1.41 8.30
Interest 4.84 5.85 7.49
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -9.18 -7.26 0.81
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -9.18 -7.26 0.81
Tax -1.57 -2.27 0.35
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -7.61 -4.99 0.46
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -7.61 -4.99 0.46
Minority Interest 0.24 -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -7.37 -4.99 0.46
Equity Share Capital 25.65 25.65 25.65
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.87 -1.94 0.18
Diluted EPS -2.87 -1.94 0.18
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.87 -1.94 0.18
Diluted EPS -2.87 -1.94 0.18
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited