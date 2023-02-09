KG Denim Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 117.60 crore, down 28.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 117.60 crore in December 2022 down 28.2% from Rs. 163.78 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.37 crore in December 2022 down 1702.17% from Rs. 0.46 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.56 crore in December 2022 down 104.35% from Rs. 12.87 crore in December 2021.

KG Denim shares closed at 29.00 on February 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given -17.50% returns over the last 6 months and -56.26% over the last 12 months.