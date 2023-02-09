KG Denim Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 117.60 crore, down 28.2% Y-o-Y
February 09, 2023 / 09:35 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for KG Denim are:
Net Sales at Rs 117.60 crore in December 2022 down 28.2% from Rs. 163.78 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.37 crore in December 2022 down 1702.17% from Rs. 0.46 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.56 crore in December 2022 down 104.35% from Rs. 12.87 crore in December 2021.
KG Denim shares closed at 29.00 on February 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given -17.50% returns over the last 6 months and -56.26% over the last 12 months.
|KG Denim
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|117.60
|132.91
|163.78
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|117.60
|132.91
|163.78
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|61.62
|57.46
|101.42
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.53
|3.73
|8.07
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|9.07
|20.54
|-2.59
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|13.87
|13.73
|13.87
|Depreciation
|3.78
|3.74
|4.57
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|34.15
|36.96
|30.60
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.42
|-3.25
|7.84
|Other Income
|1.08
|1.84
|0.46
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.34
|-1.41
|8.30
|Interest
|4.84
|5.85
|7.49
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-9.18
|-7.26
|0.81
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-9.18
|-7.26
|0.81
|Tax
|-1.57
|-2.27
|0.35
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-7.61
|-4.99
|0.46
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-7.61
|-4.99
|0.46
|Minority Interest
|0.24
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-7.37
|-4.99
|0.46
|Equity Share Capital
|25.65
|25.65
|25.65
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.87
|-1.94
|0.18
|Diluted EPS
|-2.87
|-1.94
|0.18
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.87
|-1.94
|0.18
|Diluted EPS
|-2.87
|-1.94
|0.18
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited