    KG Denim Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 117.60 crore, down 28.2% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 09:35 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for KG Denim are:

    Net Sales at Rs 117.60 crore in December 2022 down 28.2% from Rs. 163.78 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.37 crore in December 2022 down 1702.17% from Rs. 0.46 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.56 crore in December 2022 down 104.35% from Rs. 12.87 crore in December 2021.

    KG Denim
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations117.60132.91163.78
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations117.60132.91163.78
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials61.6257.46101.42
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.533.738.07
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks9.0720.54-2.59
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost13.8713.7313.87
    Depreciation3.783.744.57
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses34.1536.9630.60
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-5.42-3.257.84
    Other Income1.081.840.46
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.34-1.418.30
    Interest4.845.857.49
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-9.18-7.260.81
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-9.18-7.260.81
    Tax-1.57-2.270.35
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-7.61-4.990.46
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-7.61-4.990.46
    Minority Interest0.24----
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-7.37-4.990.46
    Equity Share Capital25.6525.6525.65
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.87-1.940.18
    Diluted EPS-2.87-1.940.18
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.87-1.940.18
    Diluted EPS-2.87-1.940.18
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited