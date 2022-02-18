KG Denim Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 163.78 crore, up 18.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 163.78 crore in December 2021 up 18.66% from Rs. 138.03 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.46 crore in December 2021 down 90.71% from Rs. 4.95 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.87 crore in December 2021 down 23.71% from Rs. 16.87 crore in December 2020.

KG Denim EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.18 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.93 in December 2020.

KG Denim shares closed at 50.75 on February 17, 2022 (BSE)