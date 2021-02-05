KG Denim Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 138.03 crore, down 2.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 138.03 crore in December 2020 down 2.63% from Rs. 141.76 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.95 crore in December 2020 up 270.36% from Rs. 1.34 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.87 crore in December 2020 up 42.12% from Rs. 11.87 crore in December 2019.

KG Denim EPS has increased to Rs. 1.93 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.52 in December 2019.

KG Denim shares closed at 30.70 on February 04, 2021 (BSE)