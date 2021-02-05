MARKET NEWS

KG Denim Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 138.03 crore, down 2.63% Y-o-Y

February 05, 2021 / 05:40 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for KG Denim are:

Net Sales at Rs 138.03 crore in December 2020 down 2.63% from Rs. 141.76 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.95 crore in December 2020 up 270.36% from Rs. 1.34 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.87 crore in December 2020 up 42.12% from Rs. 11.87 crore in December 2019.

KG Denim EPS has increased to Rs. 1.93 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.52 in December 2019.

KG Denim shares closed at 30.70 on February 04, 2021 (BSE)

KG Denim
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations138.0395.28141.76
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations138.0395.28141.76
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials63.5238.2568.82
Purchase of Traded Goods2.921.193.20
Increase/Decrease in Stocks10.8411.33-0.57
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost11.069.2513.25
Depreciation5.194.265.14
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses33.6930.2745.67
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.810.736.25
Other Income0.870.030.48
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.680.766.73
Interest5.075.815.68
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.61-5.051.05
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax6.61-5.051.05
Tax1.66-1.14-0.29
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.95-3.911.34
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.95-3.911.34
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates4.95-3.911.34
Equity Share Capital25.6525.6525.65
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.93-1.520.52
Diluted EPS1.93-1.520.52
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.93-1.520.52
Diluted EPS1.93-1.520.52
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

