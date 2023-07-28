KFin Tech Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 175.54 crore, up 7.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 175.54 crore in June 2023 up 7.51% from Rs. 163.28 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 44.84 crore in June 2023 up 17.89% from Rs. 38.04 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 75.80 crore in June 2023 up 16.94% from Rs. 64.82 crore in June 2022.

KFin Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 2.65 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.27 in June 2022.

KFin Tech shares closed at 396.30 on July 27, 2023 (BSE) and has given 23.38% returns over the last 6 months