KFin Tech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 181.24 crore, up 9.74% Y-o-Y

Feb 14, 2023 / 11:01 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for KFin Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 181.24 crore in December 2022 up 9.74% from Rs. 165.15 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 53.34 crore in December 2022 up 81.77% from Rs. 29.34 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 85.88 crore in December 2022 up 13.19% from Rs. 75.87 crore in December 2021.

KFin Technologies
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22
Net Sales/Income from operations 181.24 174.05
Other Operating Income -- --
Total Income From Operations 181.24 174.05
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- --
Power & Fuel -- --
Employees Cost 67.99 71.48
Depreciation 11.68 10.77
Excise Duty -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- --
R & D Expenses -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- --
Other Expenses 33.54 32.10
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 68.03 59.70
Other Income 6.17 2.38
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 74.20 62.08
Interest 2.64 2.55
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 71.56 59.54
Exceptional Items -- --
P/L Before Tax 71.56 59.54
Tax 18.22 11.65
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 53.34 47.89
Prior Year Adjustments -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 53.34 47.89
Equity Share Capital 167.57 167.57
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.18 2.86
Diluted EPS 3.15 2.84
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.18 2.86
Diluted EPS 3.15 2.84
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- --
Share Holding (%) -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited