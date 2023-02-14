KFin Tech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 181.24 crore, up 9.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 181.24 crore in December 2022 up 9.74% from Rs. 165.15 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 53.34 crore in December 2022 up 81.77% from Rs. 29.34 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 85.88 crore in December 2022 up 13.19% from Rs. 75.87 crore in December 2021.