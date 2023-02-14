KFin Tech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 181.24 crore, up 9.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 181.24 crore in December 2022 up 9.74% from Rs. 165.15 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 53.34 crore in December 2022 up 81.77% from Rs. 29.34 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 85.88 crore in December 2022 up 13.19% from Rs. 75.87 crore in December 2021.

KFin Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 3.18 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.81 in December 2021.

KFin Tech shares closed at 313.25 on February 13, 2023 (NSE)