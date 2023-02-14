English
    KFin Tech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 181.24 crore, up 9.74% Y-o-Y

    February 14, 2023 / 11:01 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for KFin Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 181.24 crore in December 2022 up 9.74% from Rs. 165.15 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 53.34 crore in December 2022 up 81.77% from Rs. 29.34 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 85.88 crore in December 2022 up 13.19% from Rs. 75.87 crore in December 2021.

    KFin Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 3.18 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.81 in December 2021.

    KFin Tech shares closed at 313.25 on February 13, 2023 (NSE)

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations181.24174.05
    Other Operating Income----
    Total Income From Operations181.24174.05
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials----
    Purchase of Traded Goods----
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks----
    Power & Fuel----
    Employees Cost67.9971.48
    Depreciation11.6810.77
    Excise Duty----
    Admin. And Selling Expenses----
    R & D Expenses----
    Provisions And Contingencies----
    Exp. Capitalised----
    Other Expenses33.5432.10
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax68.0359.70
    Other Income6.172.38
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax74.2062.08
    Interest2.642.55
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax71.5659.54
    Exceptional Items----
    P/L Before Tax71.5659.54
    Tax18.2211.65
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities53.3447.89
    Prior Year Adjustments----
    Extra Ordinary Items----
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period53.3447.89
    Equity Share Capital167.57167.57
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves----
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)----
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.182.86
    Diluted EPS3.152.84
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.182.86
    Diluted EPS3.152.84
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)----
    Share Holding (%)----
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
    first published: Feb 14, 2023 10:44 am