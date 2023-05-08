KFin Tech Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 183.13 crore, up 1.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 183.13 crore in March 2023 up 1.26% from Rs. 180.85 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 57.02 crore in March 2023 up 12.11% from Rs. 50.86 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 90.07 crore in March 2023 up 6.04% from Rs. 84.94 crore in March 2022.

KFin Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 3.38 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.23 in March 2022.

KFin Tech shares closed at 316.20 on May 05, 2023 (NSE)