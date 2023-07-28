KFin Tech Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 181.50 crore, up 7.06% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 181.50 183.13 169.54 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 181.50 183.13 169.54 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 75.57 67.64 73.27 Depreciation 12.43 11.24 11.21 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 35.50 31.66 33.83 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 58.00 72.59 51.23 Other Income 5.32 6.24 2.60 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 63.31 78.83 53.83 Interest 2.95 2.77 2.68 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 60.36 76.06 51.15 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 60.36 76.06 51.15 Tax 16.48 19.05 13.72 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 43.89 57.02 37.43 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 43.89 57.02 37.43 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.51 -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 43.38 57.02 37.43 Equity Share Capital 169.91 169.23 169.23 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.56 3.38 2.21 Diluted EPS 2.51 3.32 -- EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.56 3.38 2.21 Diluted EPS 2.51 3.32 -- Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited