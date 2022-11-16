KFA Corporation Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.66 crore, down 3.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.66 crore in September 2022 down 3.4% from Rs. 0.68 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.44 crore in September 2022 up 35.46% from Rs. 0.33 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.51 crore in September 2022 down 3.77% from Rs. 0.53 crore in September 2021.

KFA Corporation EPS has increased to Rs. 1.06 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.78 in September 2021.

KFA Corporation shares closed at 40.75 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given -19.63% returns over the last 6 months and 27.34% over the last 12 months.