KFA Corporation Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.68 crore, up 22.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.68 crore in September 2021 up 22.29% from Rs. 0.56 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.33 crore in September 2021 down 18.15% from Rs. 0.40 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.53 crore in September 2021 up 23.26% from Rs. 0.43 crore in September 2020.

KFA Corporation EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.78 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.96 in September 2020.

KFA Corporation shares closed at 31.35 on November 02, 2021 (BSE) and has given 2.45% returns over the last 6 months