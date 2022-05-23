KFA Corporation Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.57 crore, down 33.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.57 crore in March 2022 down 33.36% from Rs. 0.86 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2022 up 518.57% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.52 crore in March 2022 up 92.59% from Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2021.

KFA Corporation EPS has increased to Rs. 0.66 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.11 in March 2021.

KFA Corporation shares closed at 53.70 on May 20, 2022 (BSE) and has given 75.49% returns over the last 6 months and 112.25% over the last 12 months.