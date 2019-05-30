KFA Corporation Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.50 crore, down 8.28% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for KFA Corporation are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.50 crore in March 2019 down 8.28% from Rs. 0.54 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.64 crore in March 2019 down 248.81% from Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2019 down 154.55% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2018.
KFA Corporation shares closed at 29.15 on May 21, 2019 (BSE)
|
|KFA Corporation
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.50
|0.53
|0.54
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.50
|0.53
|0.54
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.37
|0.41
|0.55
|Depreciation
|0.07
|0.06
|0.06
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.65
|0.63
|0.23
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.59
|-0.58
|-0.29
|Other Income
|0.24
|0.35
|0.13
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.35
|-0.23
|-0.17
|Interest
|0.02
|0.02
|0.05
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.37
|-0.25
|-0.22
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.37
|-0.25
|-0.22
|Tax
|0.27
|-0.30
|-0.04
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.64
|0.05
|-0.18
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.64
|0.05
|-0.18
|Equity Share Capital
|4.17
|4.17
|4.17
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.54
|0.12
|-0.44
|Diluted EPS
|-1.54
|0.12
|-0.44
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.54
|0.12
|-0.44
|Diluted EPS
|-1.54
|0.12
|-0.44
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited