KFA Corporation Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.50 crore, down 8.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.50 crore in March 2019 down 8.28% from Rs. 0.54 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.64 crore in March 2019 down 248.81% from Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2019 down 154.55% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2018.

KFA Corporation shares closed at 29.15 on May 21, 2019 (BSE)