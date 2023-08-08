KFA Corporation Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.53 crore, down 7.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.53 crore in June 2023 down 7.5% from Rs. 0.57 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.76 crore in June 2023 up 163.03% from Rs. 1.20 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.95 crore in June 2023 up 179.83% from Rs. 1.19 crore in June 2022.

KFA Corporation EPS has increased to Rs. 1.82 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.88 in June 2022.

KFA Corporation shares closed at 48.62 on August 07, 2023 (BSE) and has given 16.04% returns over the last 6 months and 13.07% over the last 12 months.