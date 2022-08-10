KFA Corporation Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.57 crore, down 15.81% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for KFA Corporation are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.57 crore in June 2022 down 15.81% from Rs. 0.68 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.20 crore in June 2022 down 303.99% from Rs. 0.59 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.19 crore in June 2022 down 258.67% from Rs. 0.75 crore in June 2021.
KFA Corporation shares closed at 42.65 on August 08, 2022 (BSE) and has given -36.39% returns over the last 6 months and 14.96% over the last 12 months.
|
|KFA Corporation
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.57
|0.57
|0.68
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.57
|0.57
|0.68
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.35
|0.27
|0.34
|Depreciation
|0.07
|0.06
|0.06
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.80
|0.55
|0.16
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.64
|-0.31
|0.11
|Other Income
|-0.62
|0.76
|0.57
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.26
|0.46
|0.69
|Interest
|0.02
|0.02
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.28
|0.44
|0.68
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.28
|0.44
|0.68
|Tax
|-0.07
|0.16
|0.09
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.20
|0.28
|0.59
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.20
|0.28
|0.59
|Equity Share Capital
|4.17
|4.17
|4.17
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.88
|0.66
|1.41
|Diluted EPS
|-2.88
|0.66
|1.41
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.88
|0.66
|1.41
|Diluted EPS
|-2.88
|0.66
|1.41
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited