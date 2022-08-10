 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
KFA Corporation Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.57 crore, down 15.81% Y-o-Y

Aug 10, 2022 / 10:24 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for KFA Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.57 crore in June 2022 down 15.81% from Rs. 0.68 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.20 crore in June 2022 down 303.99% from Rs. 0.59 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.19 crore in June 2022 down 258.67% from Rs. 0.75 crore in June 2021.

KFA Corporation shares closed at 42.65 on August 08, 2022 (BSE) and has given -36.39% returns over the last 6 months and 14.96% over the last 12 months.

KFA Corporation
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.57 0.57 0.68
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.57 0.57 0.68
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.35 0.27 0.34
Depreciation 0.07 0.06 0.06
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.80 0.55 0.16
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.64 -0.31 0.11
Other Income -0.62 0.76 0.57
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.26 0.46 0.69
Interest 0.02 0.02 0.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.28 0.44 0.68
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -1.28 0.44 0.68
Tax -0.07 0.16 0.09
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.20 0.28 0.59
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.20 0.28 0.59
Equity Share Capital 4.17 4.17 4.17
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.88 0.66 1.41
Diluted EPS -2.88 0.66 1.41
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.88 0.66 1.41
Diluted EPS -2.88 0.66 1.41
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 10, 2022 10:11 am
