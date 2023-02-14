KFA Corporation Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.67 crore, down 5.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.67 crore in December 2022 down 5.35% from Rs. 0.71 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2022 up 75.67% from Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.66 crore in December 2022 up 57.14% from Rs. 0.42 crore in December 2021.