KFA Corporation Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.67 crore, down 5.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.67 crore in December 2022 down 5.35% from Rs. 0.71 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2022 up 75.67% from Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.66 crore in December 2022 up 57.14% from Rs. 0.42 crore in December 2021.

KFA Corporation EPS has increased to Rs. 1.14 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.65 in December 2021.

KFA Corporation shares closed at 39.50 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given -2.35% returns over the last 6 months and -40.69% over the last 12 months.