KFA Corporation Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.59 crore, up 27.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.59 crore in December 2020 up 27.31% from Rs. 0.47 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2020 up 47.03% from Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.52 crore in December 2020 up 33.33% from Rs. 0.39 crore in December 2019.

KFA Corporation EPS has increased to Rs. 1.02 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.69 in December 2019.

KFA Corporation shares closed at 16.59 on February 04, 2021 (BSE) and has given 164.59% returns over the last 6 months and 90.69% over the last 12 months.