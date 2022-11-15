KFA Corporation Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.66 crore, down 3.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.66 crore in September 2022 down 3.4% from Rs. 0.68 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.60 crore in September 2022 up 46.97% from Rs. 0.41 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.51 crore in September 2022 down 3.77% from Rs. 0.53 crore in September 2021.

KFA Corporation EPS has increased to Rs. 1.44 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.98 in September 2021.

KFA Corporation shares closed at 39.00 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -25.07% returns over the last 6 months and 29.78% over the last 12 months.