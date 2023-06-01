KFA Corporation Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.60 crore, up 4.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.60 crore in March 2023 up 4.44% from Rs. 0.57 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.59 crore in March 2023 down 405.47% from Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2023 down 144.23% from Rs. 0.52 crore in March 2022.

KFA Corporation shares closed at 42.24 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -10.60% returns over the last 6 months and -21.63% over the last 12 months.