KFA Corporation Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.60 crore, up 4.44% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for KFA Corporation are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.60 crore in March 2023 up 4.44% from Rs. 0.57 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.59 crore in March 2023 down 405.47% from Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2023 down 144.23% from Rs. 0.52 crore in March 2022.
KFA Corporation shares closed at 42.24 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -10.60% returns over the last 6 months and -21.63% over the last 12 months.
|KFA Corporation
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.60
|0.67
|0.57
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.60
|0.67
|0.57
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.31
|0.34
|0.27
|Depreciation
|0.10
|0.08
|0.06
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.35
|0.32
|0.55
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.15
|-0.07
|-0.31
|Other Income
|-0.18
|0.64
|0.76
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.33
|0.58
|0.46
|Interest
|0.01
|0.01
|0.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.34
|0.56
|0.44
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.34
|0.56
|0.44
|Tax
|-0.09
|0.09
|0.16
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.25
|0.48
|0.28
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.25
|0.48
|0.28
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.34
|0.04
|-0.08
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.59
|0.52
|0.19
|Equity Share Capital
|4.17
|4.17
|4.17
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.42
|1.24
|0.46
|Diluted EPS
|-1.42
|1.24
|0.46
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.42
|1.24
|0.46
|Diluted EPS
|-1.42
|1.24
|0.46
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited