    KFA Corporation Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.60 crore, up 4.44% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 11:53 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for KFA Corporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.60 crore in March 2023 up 4.44% from Rs. 0.57 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.59 crore in March 2023 down 405.47% from Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2023 down 144.23% from Rs. 0.52 crore in March 2022.

    KFA Corporation shares closed at 42.24 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -10.60% returns over the last 6 months and -21.63% over the last 12 months.

    KFA Corporation
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.600.670.57
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.600.670.57
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.310.340.27
    Depreciation0.100.080.06
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.350.320.55
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.15-0.07-0.31
    Other Income-0.180.640.76
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.330.580.46
    Interest0.010.010.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.340.560.44
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.340.560.44
    Tax-0.090.090.16
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.250.480.28
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.250.480.28
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.340.04-0.08
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.590.520.19
    Equity Share Capital4.174.174.17
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.421.240.46
    Diluted EPS-1.421.240.46
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.421.240.46
    Diluted EPS-1.421.240.46
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Computers - Software Medium & Small #Earnings First-Cut #KFA Corporation #Results
    first published: Jun 1, 2023 11:44 am