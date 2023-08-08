KFA Corporation Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.53 crore, down 7.5% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 0.53 0.60 0.57 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 0.53 0.60 0.57 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.38 0.31 0.35 Depreciation 0.09 0.10 0.07 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.42 0.35 0.80 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.36 -0.15 -0.64 Other Income 1.23 -0.18 -0.62 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.86 -0.33 -1.26 Interest 0.02 0.01 0.02 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.85 -0.34 -1.28 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 0.85 -0.34 -1.28 Tax 0.09 -0.09 -0.07 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.76 -0.25 -1.20 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.76 -0.25 -1.20 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.03 -0.34 0.23 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 0.79 -0.59 -0.98 Equity Share Capital 4.17 4.17 4.17 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.89 -1.42 -2.34 Diluted EPS 1.89 -1.42 -2.34 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.89 -1.42 -2.34 Diluted EPS 1.89 -1.42 -2.34 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited