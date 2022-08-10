KFA Corporation Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.57 crore, down 15.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.57 crore in June 2022 down 15.81% from Rs. 0.68 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.98 crore in June 2022 down 276.17% from Rs. 0.55 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.19 crore in June 2022 down 258.67% from Rs. 0.75 crore in June 2021.

KFA Corporation shares closed at 42.65 on August 08, 2022 (BSE) and has given -36.39% returns over the last 6 months and 14.96% over the last 12 months.