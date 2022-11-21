English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Register for INTRAZON 3.0 |India's Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Keynote Finance Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.66 crore, down 9.61% Y-o-Y

    November 21, 2022 / 07:10 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Keynote Financial Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2.66 crore in September 2022 down 9.61% from Rs. 2.95 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.40 crore in September 2022 down 5.51% from Rs. 1.48 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.41 crore in September 2022 down 29.85% from Rs. 2.01 crore in September 2021.

    Keynote Finance EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.99 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.11 in September 2021.

    Keynote Finance shares closed at 105.15 on November 18, 2022 (NSE) and has given 14.60% returns over the last 6 months and 14.29% over the last 12 months.

    Keynote Financial Services
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.66-0.082.94
    Other Operating Income0.000.000.01
    Total Income From Operations2.66-0.082.95
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.780.800.80
    Depreciation0.050.050.07
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies-----0.01
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.640.810.60
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.20-1.741.48
    Other Income0.160.260.47
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.36-1.481.94
    Interest0.000.000.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.35-1.491.94
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.35-1.491.94
    Tax-0.04-0.680.46
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.40-0.801.48
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.40-0.801.48
    Equity Share Capital7.027.027.02
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.99-1.152.11
    Diluted EPS1.99-1.152.11
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.99-1.152.11
    Diluted EPS1.99-1.152.11
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - General #Keynote Finance #Keynote Financial Services #Results
    first published: Nov 21, 2022 07:00 pm