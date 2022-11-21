Keynote Finance Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.66 crore, down 9.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.66 crore in September 2022 down 9.61% from Rs. 2.95 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.40 crore in September 2022 down 5.51% from Rs. 1.48 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.41 crore in September 2022 down 29.85% from Rs. 2.01 crore in September 2021.

Keynote Finance EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.99 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.11 in September 2021.

Keynote Finance shares closed at 105.15 on November 18, 2022 (NSE) and has given 14.60% returns over the last 6 months and 14.29% over the last 12 months.