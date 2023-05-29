Keynote Finance Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.44 crore, down 24.1% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Keynote Financial Services are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.44 crore in March 2023 down 24.1% from Rs. 0.59 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.74 crore in March 2023 down 3849.55% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.76 crore in March 2023 down 3900% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022.
Keynote Finance shares closed at 104.50 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 1.60% returns over the last 6 months and 20.39% over the last 12 months.
|Keynote Financial Services
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.44
|2.89
|0.59
|Other Operating Income
|0.00
|0.01
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.44
|2.89
|0.59
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.76
|0.72
|0.72
|Depreciation
|0.05
|0.05
|0.07
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|-0.01
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.69
|0.77
|0.63
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.05
|1.35
|-0.83
|Other Income
|0.24
|0.35
|0.77
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.81
|1.70
|-0.05
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.82
|1.70
|-0.05
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.82
|1.70
|-0.05
|Tax
|0.92
|0.04
|-0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.74
|1.65
|-0.04
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.74
|1.65
|-0.04
|Equity Share Capital
|7.02
|7.02
|7.02
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.48
|2.36
|-0.06
|Diluted EPS
|-2.48
|2.36
|-0.06
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.48
|2.36
|-0.06
|Diluted EPS
|-2.48
|2.36
|-0.06
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited