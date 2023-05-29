Keynote Finance Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.44 crore, down 24.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.44 crore in March 2023 down 24.1% from Rs. 0.59 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.74 crore in March 2023 down 3849.55% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.76 crore in March 2023 down 3900% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022.

Keynote Finance shares closed at 104.50 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 1.60% returns over the last 6 months and 20.39% over the last 12 months.