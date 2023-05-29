English
    Keynote Finance Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.44 crore, down 24.1% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 01:25 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Keynote Financial Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.44 crore in March 2023 down 24.1% from Rs. 0.59 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.74 crore in March 2023 down 3849.55% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.76 crore in March 2023 down 3900% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022.

    Keynote Finance shares closed at 104.50 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 1.60% returns over the last 6 months and 20.39% over the last 12 months.

    Keynote Financial Services
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.442.890.59
    Other Operating Income0.000.01--
    Total Income From Operations0.442.890.59
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.760.720.72
    Depreciation0.050.050.07
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies-----0.01
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.690.770.63
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.051.35-0.83
    Other Income0.240.350.77
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.811.70-0.05
    Interest0.000.000.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.821.70-0.05
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.821.70-0.05
    Tax0.920.04-0.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.741.65-0.04
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.741.65-0.04
    Equity Share Capital7.027.027.02
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.482.36-0.06
    Diluted EPS-2.482.36-0.06
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.482.36-0.06
    Diluted EPS-2.482.36-0.06
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    first published: May 29, 2023 01:21 pm