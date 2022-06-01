Keynote Finance Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.59 crore, down 75.11% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Keynote Financial Services are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.59 crore in March 2022 down 75.11% from Rs. 2.35 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022 down 102.75% from Rs. 1.60 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022 down 98.8% from Rs. 1.67 crore in March 2021.
Keynote Finance shares closed at 94.35 on May 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given 10.80% returns over the last 6 months and 41.35% over the last 12 months.
|
|Keynote Financial Services
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.59
|1.53
|2.35
|Other Operating Income
|--
|0.01
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.59
|1.54
|2.35
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.72
|0.78
|0.63
|Depreciation
|0.07
|0.07
|0.08
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|-0.01
|-0.04
|-0.05
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.63
|0.52
|0.49
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.83
|0.20
|1.21
|Other Income
|0.77
|0.31
|0.38
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.05
|0.50
|1.59
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.05
|0.50
|1.54
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.05
|0.50
|1.54
|Tax
|-0.01
|0.18
|-0.05
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.04
|0.33
|1.60
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.04
|0.33
|1.60
|Equity Share Capital
|7.02
|7.02
|7.02
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.06
|0.47
|2.28
|Diluted EPS
|-0.06
|0.47
|2.28
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.06
|0.47
|2.28
|Diluted EPS
|-0.06
|0.47
|2.28
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited