Keynote Finance Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.59 crore, down 75.11% Y-o-Y

Jun 01, 2022 / 11:18 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Keynote Financial Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.59 crore in March 2022 down 75.11% from Rs. 2.35 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022 down 102.75% from Rs. 1.60 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022 down 98.8% from Rs. 1.67 crore in March 2021.

Keynote Finance shares closed at 94.35 on May 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given 10.80% returns over the last 6 months and 41.35% over the last 12 months.

Keynote Financial Services
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.59 1.53 2.35
Other Operating Income -- 0.01 --
Total Income From Operations 0.59 1.54 2.35
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.72 0.78 0.63
Depreciation 0.07 0.07 0.08
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -0.01 -0.04 -0.05
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.63 0.52 0.49
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.83 0.20 1.21
Other Income 0.77 0.31 0.38
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.05 0.50 1.59
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.04
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.05 0.50 1.54
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.05 0.50 1.54
Tax -0.01 0.18 -0.05
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.04 0.33 1.60
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.04 0.33 1.60
Equity Share Capital 7.02 7.02 7.02
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.06 0.47 2.28
Diluted EPS -0.06 0.47 2.28
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.06 0.47 2.28
Diluted EPS -0.06 0.47 2.28
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

