Keynote Finance Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.59 crore, down 75.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.59 crore in March 2022 down 75.11% from Rs. 2.35 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022 down 102.75% from Rs. 1.60 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022 down 98.8% from Rs. 1.67 crore in March 2021.

Keynote Finance shares closed at 94.35 on May 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given 10.80% returns over the last 6 months and 41.35% over the last 12 months.