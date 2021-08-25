Keynote Finance Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.24 crore, up 47.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.24 crore in June 2021 up 47.74% from Rs. 1.51 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.89 crore in June 2021 up 1009.37% from Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.30 crore in June 2021 up 80.56% from Rs. 0.72 crore in June 2020.

Keynote Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 2.70 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.24 in June 2020.

Keynote Finance shares closed at 71.20 on August 24, 2021 (NSE) and has given 14.38% returns over the last 6 months and 73.87% over the last 12 months.