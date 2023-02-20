Keynote Finance Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.89 crore, up 88.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.89 crore in December 2022 up 88.51% from Rs. 1.54 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.65 crore in December 2022 up 404.79% from Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.75 crore in December 2022 up 207.02% from Rs. 0.57 crore in December 2021.