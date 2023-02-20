Keynote Finance Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.89 crore, up 88.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.89 crore in December 2022 up 88.51% from Rs. 1.54 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.65 crore in December 2022 up 404.79% from Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.75 crore in December 2022 up 207.02% from Rs. 0.57 crore in December 2021.

Keynote Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 2.36 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.47 in December 2021.

Keynote Finance shares closed at 99.25 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given -13.01% returns over the last 6 months and -27.45% over the last 12 months.