Keynote Finance Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.54 crore, down 32.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.54 crore in December 2021 down 32.14% from Rs. 2.26 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2021 down 28.58% from Rs. 0.46 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.57 crore in December 2021 down 55.81% from Rs. 1.29 crore in December 2020.

Keynote Finance EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.47 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.65 in December 2020.

Keynote Finance shares closed at 121.10 on February 15, 2022 (NSE)