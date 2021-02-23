Keynote Finance Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2.26 crore, up 214.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.26 crore in December 2020 up 214.63% from Rs. 0.72 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.46 crore in December 2020 up 4161.95% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.29 crore in December 2020 up 416% from Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2019.

Keynote Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 0.65 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.02 in December 2019.

Keynote Finance shares closed at 62.30 on February 22, 2021 (NSE) and has given 52.14% returns over the last 6 months and 52.70% over the last 12 months.